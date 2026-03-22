Canada's Mohammed Ahmed finishes first in Chicago's Shamrock Shuffle

Canadian distance runner and four-time Olympian Mohammed Ahmed came in first in Chicago's Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday.

Ahmed finished the 8K in 22:59 at 8:52:59 a.m. He was followed among the men by Americans Chandler Gibbens at 23:04 and JP Flavin at 23:09.

For the women, Emma Grace came in first at 24:29, followed by Karissa Schweizer at 24:56 and Courtney Frerichs at 26:08.

For nonbinary runners, Melanie Hamilt was first at 29:07, followed by Steven Bugarin at 31:32, and Gramm Drennen at 32:55.

Ethan Burkhardt was first among male wheelchair participants at 26:05, followed by Angelo Perez at 46:04 and Patrick Tomic at 46:44. For women in the wheelchair category, Hannah Babalola was first at 24:18.

Thousands of runners hit the pavement starting in Grant Park and through the Loop for the 8K run or 2-mile walk Sunday, all while continuing the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

This year marked the 45th running of the race. Carey Pinkowski, executive director and founder of Chicago Event Management, said more than 30,000 people are running and walking.

There are more than 70 elite teams and more than 90 open teams participating in the run, which marks an unofficial start of spring in Chicago — despite weather more befitting of winter on Sunday.

"It is an extension of the St. Patrick's celebration for sure. But it's just everybody getting together," said Pinkowski. "I mean, we have rough winter, so this is really the first time, really, everybody is out, rite of spring."

As the start of the running season, the Shamrock Shuffle is something of a prelude to the Chicago Marathon in the fall.

"It's not only about showing off the city and driving economic impact to the city," said Rita Cook, managing director of Bank of America. "Many of these runners are running for charity. We've got about 3,000, like I said, running the full distance series, another 18,000 that will run the marathon that are specifically running for more than 200 causes.