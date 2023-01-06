Elgin man indicted for crash that killed two siblings in Campton Hills

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – The driver of an SUV that crashed into a school bus, killing two siblings in Campton Hills back in October was indicted on Wednesday, according to Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain.

A grand jury indicted Tyler A. Schmidt, 18, of Elgin for DUI offenses including aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide, aggravated DUI, and aggravated reckless driving.

Schmidt is accused of driving above the posted speed limit in unincorporated Campton Township when his vehicle struck the rear of a Burlington Central School District 301 bus on Oct. 31.

Grace Diewald, 20, of Campton Hills, and her brother, Emil Diewald, 19, who were passengers in the vehicle, died in the crash.

A third passenger in the vehicle suffered severe injuries.

Officials say Schmidt was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

No one on the school bus was injured.

Bail was set at $100,000 and Schmidt was released from custody on electronic home monitoring.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Friday.