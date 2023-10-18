Cameras to be allowed in court for first time in case against man charged in Indiana girls' murders

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The man accused of killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017 was set to appear in court on Wednesday amid reports the defense leaked evidence in the case.

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the first time in the case against Richard Allen, charged with murder in the slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The hearing is expected to cover several topics, including leaked information being shared online. Allen's defense attorneys have taken responsibility for the leak, and could possibly be removed from the case, delaying Allen's trial.

In a separate issue, the defense is trying to have key evidence withheld from the trial. Defense attorneys have argued the search warrant for Allen's house was based on faulty probable cause and should be suppressed.

Liberty and Abigail were found stabbed to death on a hiking trail near an abandoned railroad bridge in February 2017.

Allen was arrested last October. Prosecutors have said Allen confessed in prison phone calls to his wife.

His attorneys have blamed four other people for the murders.

In court filings last month, defense attorneys accused investigators of ignoring critical evidence from the scene – linking the killings to a group called "Odinism."

"Members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German," the attorneys state said in the filing.

"(N)othing, absolutely nothing, links Richard Allen to Odinism or any religious cult," they wrote.

The attorneys claim that two groups of Odinists, one from the Delphi area and one from the Rushville area in southeastern Indiana, were investigated for their involvement in the crimes. They say investigators found multiple ritualistic symbols at the crime scene, including the way Liberty's body was positioned.

The defense filing claims possible "Odinism signatures," including ritualistic symbols, were left at the crime scene but that investigators abandoned that angle.

Allen's attorneys also named several potential suspects who have not been charged in the case.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland called the theory a "fanciful defense for social media to devour" in a response to the defense filing.