Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorneys for man charged with girls' murders in Delphi, Indiana say white nationalist pagans did it

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Attorneys for Delphi murder suspect claim deaths were part of pagan ritual
Attorneys for Delphi murder suspect claim deaths were part of pagan ritual 00:40

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- A strange new twist has emerged in the murders of two young girls in Delphi, Indiana.

Attorneys for the man charged in the case, Richard Allen, say it wasn't him.

Instead, Allen says the girls were sacrificed as part of a pagan ritual by a white nationalist group.

In court filings Monday, attorneys for Allen accused investigators of ignoring critical evidence from the scene – linking the killings to a group called "Odinism."

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found on a hiking trail near an abandoned railroad bridge in February 2017.

abigail-williams11.jpg
Abigail Williams (left) and Liberty German (right) (Credit: Facebook)

Allen was arrested last October. His attorneys blame four other people for the murders.

Richard Allen mugshot murders of Libby German and Abby Williams
Richard Allen, 50, is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in Delphi, Indiana. Indiana State Police

Prosecutors say Allen confessed in prison phone calls to his wife.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.