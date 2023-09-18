Attorneys for man charged with girls' murders in Delphi, Indiana say white nationalist pagans did it

Attorneys for Delphi murder suspect claim deaths were part of pagan ritual

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- A strange new twist has emerged in the murders of two young girls in Delphi, Indiana.

Attorneys for the man charged in the case, Richard Allen, say it wasn't him.

Instead, Allen says the girls were sacrificed as part of a pagan ritual by a white nationalist group.

In court filings Monday, attorneys for Allen accused investigators of ignoring critical evidence from the scene – linking the killings to a group called "Odinism."

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found on a hiking trail near an abandoned railroad bridge in February 2017.

Abigail Williams (left) and Liberty German (right) (Credit: Facebook)

Allen was arrested last October. His attorneys blame four other people for the murders.

Richard Allen, 50, is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in Delphi, Indiana. Indiana State Police

Prosecutors say Allen confessed in prison phone calls to his wife.