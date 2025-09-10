Officers shoot at armed suspect in Calumet City, 1 in custody

One man is in custody and another is on the run after a shooting led to officers firing shots in south suburban Calumet City, Illinois, overnight.

Around 7 p.m., Calumet City police responded to a call about a large group of men fighting in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. While officers were responding, police said the 911 caller reported shots fired, which were heard by the 911 Dispatcher while on the phone.

When officers got there, they said multiple men were shooting at each other.

Police said officers asked one armed man to drop his gun, but he did not comply and turned towards officers. Police said this is when officers fired shots, but did not hit anyone.

Two of the suspects fled the scene, but one was shortly after taken into custody.

Police said two guns were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident is urged to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.