Calumet City man charged in deadly stabbing of woman in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in the stabbing death of a woman in Roseland last month.
Authorities arrested Nore Flemings, 19, in the 0-100 block of 156th Place in Calumet City.
He was identified as the suspect who, on Jan. 21 around 3:30 p.m., stabbed and killed a 21-year-old woman, in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue.
He is charged with first-degree murder, murder/other forcible felony, and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
