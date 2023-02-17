Watch CBS News
Calumet City man charged in deadly stabbing of woman in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in the stabbing death of a woman in Roseland last month.

Authorities arrested Nore Flemings, 19, in the 0-100 block of 156th Place in Calumet City.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Jan. 21 around 3:30 p.m., stabbed and killed a 21-year-old woman, in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue.

He is charged with first-degree murder, murder/other forcible felony, and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

