Calumet City family receive special Christmas in January surprise, including toys and gifts

Three kids whose grandmother and mother struggled through the holidays were surprised with a Christmas in January blessing.

They were taken by police escort to the Calumet City Library, where they received toys and other gifts.

The children's grandmother, Ada Britton, is raising them full-time. She faces various health issues and was recently a victim of domestic violence. Because of this, the kids did not get much for Christmas.

That's when the community stepped in.

"At Christmas time, their mom was like we don't have the money, mom, we trying to do what we can do. I tried to go to some of the banks that's giving away toys, coats, and stuff. So my grandbabies like grandma, I didn't get what I want for Christmas. I said Maybe Santa forgot ... This is so amazing."

The family also received $2,000 in cash and $1,000 in gift cards.

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said he hopes the money can bring some joy and comfort to the struggling family to start the new year.