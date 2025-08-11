Kids impacted by pediatric cancer get MLB star treatment with help from White Sox

Some special kids got to feel what it's like to be a baseball player.

The kids, who are impacted by cancer, swapped roles and signed trading cards and baseballs for White Sox players.

Inside Rate Field at the Wintrust Scout Lounge, some of the softest spoken voices are making a major impact.

"Today was very cool," Ryan Block said.

Block, 11, is one of 15 kids from the local non-profit organization, Cal's Angels.

"We try to normalize their treatment and their life as much as possible," coordinator Megan Gertz said.

The kids were impacted by pediatric cancer.

They shared custom-designed trading cards with their faces on them with coaches and players, like pitcher Drew Thorpe.

"We go through our day-to-day lives as Major League Baseball players. Just kind of the flip side of it. Like It's cool for them to kind of feel how we feel sometimes," he said.

"It's usually they sign our stuff because they're the famous, popular people and we're just like, some kids," Block said.

But they're not just some kids.

Block was diagnosed with Burkitt's leukemia, a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia, but two years ago, his doctors did a scan and found his body was clear of cancer.

"I had my hair, and then I lost it. Then I was like sick, I didn't feel good. I lost like a lot of weight," he said.

Cal's Angels said the reverse signing aims to build confidence and celebrate their everyday battle against cancer.

"We're six years later from when he first got sick, and we're here, which says something about the organization," Dan McCarthy said.

He said his son, 8-year-old James, got sick right before he turned two in 2018. He was on the ventilator for about a month and a half and was in and out of Lurie Children's Hospital for three years.

James was diagnosed with JMML, a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia. He's now in remission.

"We kind of feel like we're on the other side of it now and he's doing really well," McCarthy said.

His son is a man of few words, but he had this to say about the experience.

"very, very cool," James said.

The organization said next month is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. They plan to partner with schools, youth organizations, and businesses to wear gold and have gold ribbons throughout the Chicago area.