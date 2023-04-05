Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Calm weather pattern next several days

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds clear out
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds clear out 03:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally a calm weather pattern is expected for the next several days.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the low to mid 30s, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Skies will clear tonight, making for a sunny day for Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 50s, which is average for this time of year. Expect a breezy west wind at around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. A wind off the lake will keep Lakeshore locations in the 40s. A lake breeze will also keep Lakeshore locations cooler this weekend with highs on Saturday in the upper 40s in the loop, but low 60s inland. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with low 50s along the lake, but mid 60s inland.

Mainly dry and warmer next workweek with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and chilly. Low 34°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and cooler. High 53°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 55°, but upper 40s near the Lakeshore.

