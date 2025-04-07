Scammers use real California school for fake job; Chicago woman's info already on dark web

A Chicago woman is warning others after scammers got her personal information by creating a fake job listing for a real school in California.

Grad school student Shelby Springer said she now has a paper trial proving the online job listing she applied for, and accepted, was nothing more than an elaborate scam.

The listing was for a position as a remote proofreader for a California school that caters to international students. Springer looked that school up, found it was legit, and even checked records against the state Board of Education. So, she moved forward with an application and virtual interview.

"He used grammatical mistakes and spelling, and I was like OK that's what I'm being hired for," she said.

Even with her scrutiny, Springer said nothing raised red flags. When she got the job she filled out the digital onboarding packet, giving them her name, address, Social Security number and bank accounts for direct deposit.

But then the hiring manager who promised to send her a laptop with the software she needed suddenly told her to buy it through a specific vendor, and they would send a check to reimburse her. Springer recognized the move as a common scam tactic.

"I was like OK great I'll make sure to take it to the police station because I know it's a scam," she said.

At that point, Springer said the scammers blocked her and never responded to any further communication.

Springer canceled her bank account and signed up for identity theft monitoring services.

"They already found my social on the dark web," she said. "Within two days of signing up for the service."

Now she's hoping this scam doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I feel like it's a common thing like, oh, you fell for a scam. You must be stupid," Springer said. "And it's like, no, I wouldn't consider myself stupid. I'm college educated; I don't fall for stuff very easily."

CBS News Chicago reached out to the school those scammers used, and staff member said they had gotten calls from about 10 people asking about the listing, and emails from a few more. The staffer said there is no open position, and he has warned all those inquiring that it's a scam.

CBS News Chicago also reached out to Indeed, where Springer found the job listing. They said in part in a statement, "Indeed removes tens of millions of job listings each month that do not meet our quality guidelines. In addition, Indeed will not do business with an employer if their job listings do not pass our stringent quality guidelines. We encourage job seekers to report any suspicious job advertisements to us, or if they feel it necessary, to make a report to the police."