QB Caleb Williams returning for Bears, Falcons' game Sunday, reports say

Quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his return for the Chicago Bears in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams is expected to start after a full week of practice with no setbacks.

Williams has missed the last three games after suffering a Hamstring injury during the Bears' home opener against the Minnesota Vikings last month. Following the injury, coach Ben Johnson said Williams was on a week-to-week basis. He was expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

During his absence, backup quarterbacks Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent stepped in to give the Bears two wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets.

The momentum came to a halt with their 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

The Bears-Falcons game is set for noon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.