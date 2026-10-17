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QB Caleb Williams returning for Bears, Falcons' game Sunday, reports say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle,
Jori Parys
Jori Parys
Sports
Jori Parys joined the CBS 2 News Chicago sports team in October of 2022. Born and raised in Crystal Lake, she calls it a "dream come true" to be covering her hometown teams.
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Jori Parys

/ CBS Chicago

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Quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his return for the Chicago Bears in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams is expected to start after a full week of practice with no setbacks.

Williams has missed the last three games after suffering a Hamstring injury during the Bears' home opener against the Minnesota Vikings last month. Following the injury, coach Ben Johnson said Williams was on a week-to-week basis. He was expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

During his absence, backup quarterbacks Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent stepped in to give the Bears two wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets. 

The momentum came to a halt with their 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

The Bears-Falcons game is set for noon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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