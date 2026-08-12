Mural celebrating Chicago Bears' QB Caleb Williams Madden NFL 27 cover unveiled in West Loop

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was celebrated on Wednesday as a mural inspired by his feature on the cover of the new Madden NFL 27 was unveiled.

It was announced in June that Williams would be on the cover of the popular sports game. He is also the first Chicago Bear to grace the primary cover of the video game.

The mural was created by Chicago-based artist and muralist Asend. The artwork itself features Williams' signature "Iceman" pose, inspired by the game's cover.

The artwork itself features Williams' signature "Iceman" pose, inspired by the Madden 27 cover. CBS News Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is on the cover of Madden NFL 27, the first Bear ever to grace the primary cover of the massively popular video game. EA Sports

Staley Da Bear was also at the unveiling, interacting with fans.

In 17 regular-season games, Williams passed for a franchise-record 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his second season since being drafted first overall out of Southern California. He is the first player in Bears history to earn that distinction.

For those who want to see the mural up close, it's specifically located at North Halsted Street and West Couch Place.