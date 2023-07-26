"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" orchestra coming to Cadillac Palace Theatre in September
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your family loves "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" you can experience the animated movie in a new way.
The Oscar-winning film will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.
The one-night-only event is on Sept. 23 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Tickets go on sale today at broadwayinchicago.com.
They start at $35.
