"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" orchestra coming to Cadillac Palace Theatre in September

Tickets on sale for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse concert at Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your family loves "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" you can experience the animated movie in a new way.

The Oscar-winning film will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

The one-night-only event is on Sept. 23 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Tickets go on sale today at broadwayinchicago.com.

They start at $35.