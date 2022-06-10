Bystander who helped rescue man at North Avenue Beach says new life ring made all the difference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tom Pazol quickly sprang into action with a life ring this week when he saw someone struggling in the water at the North Avenue Beach.

Pazol told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar Thursday that he didn't really think much about it – he knew he needed to help. But it was that nearby life ring along the lake that may have made all the difference.

Pazol is normally up before the sun, capturing breathtaking pictures. But on Monday at North Avenue Beach, he saw a man in Lake Michigan who was struggling to catch his breath.

"He was clearly scared and getting really cold," Pazol said. "I was up early in the morning. I think they were kind of concluding their evening."

The man in distress was in need of help. He couldn't get out of the water on his own.

So Pazol, a runner, and a friend of the man in the water stepped in to help. They tossed a life ring to keep him afloat.

"It bought us some time," Pazol said. "It was just a matter of getting enough people there - do we have enough muscle?"

It is now Illinois state law for life rings to be placed along the lakefront. The legislation was signed just days before the early morning rescue at North Avenue.

Maria Diaz advocated for the rings after her son, Miguel Cisneros, drowned in Rogers Park last summer. Bystanders tried to help, but there was nothing to throw.

Cisneros was 19. He was a recent graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep and was supposed to be moving in at Columbia University for a full scholarship that fall.

"It makes my grief a little bit easier, at least for a little bit," Diaz said. "I know now that now, Miguel is a guardian angel."

Back at North Avenue Beach, Pazol and the other bystanders were able to use the life ring to pull the man to safety - possibly saving a life.

"He was very happy to be out of the water; starting to warm up, and he gave both the runner and me, you know, a big hug."

Paramedics did show up and were there quickly, but the man refused medical treatment.

Pazol said he would do it all over again.