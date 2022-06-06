Man rescued with life ring at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was saved by a life ring after falling into the lake at North Avenue beach early Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., the man fell into the lake and was able to get out, because of the life ring. The water Safety Task Force said thanks for the life ring, the man is expected to recover.

This rescue comes just days after a Governor JB Pritzker made having devices along the lakefront an official state law.

The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act requires all private and government-owned piers and drop-off points to be equipped with rescue gear such as easily accessible flotation devices or life rings.

It's something water safety advocates have been fighting for for years.

Last September, the Chicago Park District reluctantly began installing life rings at beaches with lifeguards and at Pratt Pier ahead of the 2022 beach season.

Starting next June, it will be law to install them at every access point on the lake.

Water safety advocates have said life rings could have saved the life of 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros. Last August, he drowned within feet of Pratt Pier in Rogers Park as people tried to help, with nothing to throw him. His mother said a life ring could have saved his life.

That inspired the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act, a bill introduced in the Illinois General Assembly just two months later.

More than 1,000 people have drowned in Lake Michigan since 2010.