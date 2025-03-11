Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for 2022 shooting at Aurora, Illinois gas station

A Chicago man was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Tuesday in a 2022 shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Byron Frazier, 32, was convicted last year of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, armed violence, and armed habitual criminal.

A Kane County judge on Tuesday sentenced him to 31 years for attempted murder, 20 years for armed violence, and 6 years for armed habitual criminal. He was not sentenced for aggravated battery, because that count was merged into the attempted murder conviction.

The sentences must be served consecutively, and he must serve at least 85% of his attempted murder and armed habitual criminal sentence, and at least 50% of his sentence for armed violence. Frazier will get credit for 937 days he already has spent in custody.

Prosecutors said Frazier shot Jonathan Chatman at a Mobil gas station in Aurora on Aug. 18, 2022.

Chatman had pulled into the gas station and seen his ex-girlfriend's car parked in the lot. When he approached the car, Frazier, who was the woman's current boyfriend at the time, came out from the gas station, stood next to Chatman, reached into the car, pulled out a gun, and shot him.

Frazier then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Illinois State Police followed them to the girlfriend's home, where Frazier tried to get away on foot before he was arrested.

While police were chasing Frazier, he dropped a bag of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Chatham spent several months in a wheelchair after the shooting.