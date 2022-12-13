Watch CBS News
ByHeart baby formula recall because of possible bacteria contamination

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's another baby formula recall to warn you about.

Out of an abundance of caution, five batches of ByHeart formula is being pulled. The manufacturer said there was potential cross-contamination of a bacteria that can cause sepsis, a blood infection, or meningitis.

None of the product already distributed tested positive, but the company wants to be safe. No illnesses have been reported.

