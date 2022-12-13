ByHeart baby formula recall because of possible bacteria contamination

ByHeart baby formula recall because of possible bacteria contamination

ByHeart baby formula recall because of possible bacteria contamination

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's another baby formula recall to warn you about.

Out of an abundance of caution, five batches of ByHeart formula is being pulled. The manufacturer said there was potential cross-contamination of a bacteria that can cause sepsis, a blood infection, or meningitis.

None of the product already distributed tested positive, but the company wants to be safe. No illnesses have been reported.

Here’s everything you need to know about our voluntary recall. Posted by ByHeart on Monday, December 12, 2022