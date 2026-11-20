Student attacked at Butler College Prep high school on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police were investigating after a student was severely beaten inside a high school in the Pullman neighborhood.
A source said a male student at Butler College Prep, a charter school at 103rd Street and Corliss Avenue, suffered head trauma from being stomped and kicked inside the school.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed an assault victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.
The school did not immediately respond to requests for comment.