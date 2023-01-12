Police investigate after 4 businesses burglarized on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars smashed up a strip mall on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

Our non-stop news crew was there as police investigated the break-ins, in the 5300 Block of North Cumberland Avenue around 3:08 a.m.

Police said they responded to a burglar alarm at the location where they found four businesses broken into and burglarized - Push Pup, China Kitchen, Skills Barbershop, and Cabana Lounge.

No arrests were made.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.