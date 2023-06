Bus rollover crash causing backup on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

Bus rollover crash causing backup on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

Bus rollover crash causing backup on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A bus rollover crash is causing major backups on I-65 in Northwest Indiana.

The guardrail crumpled under the bus before crews responded Thursday.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Indiana State Police confirmed no injuries have been reported.