Bus driver injured, passenger killed in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus driver was injured and a passenger was killed in a shooting overnight in the Douglas neighborhood.

Around 12:15 a.m., police said two men were fighting in the back of the bus, at 33rd and State streets, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The passenger who was shot, died at a local hospital.

The bus driver was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Bullet holes were seen in the bus window.

The CTA president responded to the shooting through a statement this morning:

"It is absolutely reprehensible that a CTA bus operator was injured due to a firearm being discharged on board a southbound #29 State Street bus earlier this morning, following a disturbance between two parties. No one should experience this kind of violence, especially while merely performing their duties serving the public as a bus driver. Regardless of circumstances, the CTA has zero tolerance for gun violence, and will work with law enforcement officials to aggressively pursue upgraded charges against those found responsible for these actions."

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.