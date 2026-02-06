Charter bus driver fired after texting while driving on snowy trip from Chicago to Detroit

A Chicago bus driver is out of a job after he was caught on camera with his hands off the wheel and his eyes glued to his cell phone.

A passenger recorded video of the driver texting, talking on the phone, and even using the calculator on his phone while driving 70 mph down a snowy interstate from Chicago to Dearborn, Michigan, near Detroit.

The woman who recorded the nerve-wracking trip said, at times, both of the driver's hands were off the wheel.

"He was eating, driving, talking on the phone, and texting," Marta Carvajal said. "Probably he was bored driving, and I understand, but we were 31 persons in the bus."

The owner of Chicago-based charter bus company Quintessence Travels apologized for the incident, saying he reviewed the video, and the driver is being fired.