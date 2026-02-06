Watch CBS News
Local News

Charter bus driver fired after texting while driving on snowy trip from Chicago to Detroit

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A Chicago bus driver is out of a job after he was caught on camera with his hands off the wheel and his eyes glued to his cell phone.

A passenger recorded video of the driver texting, talking on the phone, and even using the calculator on his phone while driving 70 mph down a snowy interstate from Chicago to Dearborn, Michigan, near Detroit.

The woman who recorded the nerve-wracking trip said, at times, both of the driver's hands were off the wheel.

"He was eating, driving, talking on the phone, and texting," Marta Carvajal said. "Probably he was bored driving, and I understand, but we were 31 persons in the bus."

The owner of Chicago-based charter bus company Quintessence Travels apologized for the incident, saying he reviewed the video, and the driver is being fired.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue