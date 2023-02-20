Police warn of burglary pattern in Bowmanville, Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a community alert Monday about a pattern of burglaries in the Bowmanville and Ravenswood neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglars found their way into residential homes or garages and took property, police said.

The burglaries took place at the following times and locations:

5000 Block of North Winchester Avenue, on Monday Feb. 13 or Tuesday, Feb. 14, sometime overnight.

2200 Block of West Berwyn Avenue, on Monday, Feb. 13 or Tuesday, Feb. 14, sometime overnight.

2200 Block of West Berwyn Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 0600 a.m.

No description of an offender is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.