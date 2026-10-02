Attempted burglaries reported at 2 Shell gas stations on Chicago's North, Northwest Side

Attempted ATM burglaries were reported at two Shell gas stations on Chicago's North and Northwest sides early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. in Logan Square, a group tried to take an ATM from a gas station in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said two people broke into the Shell gas station in the 2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue just before 2 a.m. Police said the group tried to take the ATM, but were unsuccessful.

No money was taken during the break-in.

CPD said the group drove off in a black car. No arrests have been made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Another Shell gas station, in Old Town, was broken into around 4 a.m.

Chicago police said three men used a white SUV to break into the gas station in the 100 block of North Avenue. Police said the group attempted to take the ATM, but were unsuccessful.

The group drove off in a black SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.