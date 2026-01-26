Burglars target homes in Chicago's South Shore, Grand Crossing neighborhoods

Chicago police issued a warning over the weekend about burglars targeting homes on Chicago's South Side.

Police have reported three incidents, all of them just blocks from each other in the South Shore and Grand Crossing communities.

Police said in each incident, the suspect breaks in through the back door and steals jewelry, clothes, and electronics before running away.

Two of the burglaries happened in broad daylight.

The burglaries happened at the following specific times and locations.

The 1500 block of East 70th Street, Grand Crossing, Thursday, Jan. 15, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue, South Shore, Sunday, Jan. 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

The 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue, Saturday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.

No one was in custody in the burglaries as of Monday morning. Anyone with information should call Wentworth Area Detectives at 312-747-8384, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-1-110CA.