Group of burglars steal ATM from Chicago Northwest Side liquor store

Thieves use car to drag ATM out of NW Side liquor store

Thieves use car to drag ATM out of NW Side liquor store

Thieves use car to drag ATM out of NW Side liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves took an ATM from a liquor store during a smash-and-grab early Wednesday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the JT Food and Liquor in the 7500 block of West Irving Park Road.

Chicago police said five males in a red sedan broke the front glass of a liquor store.

Surveillance video showed the group then using the car to drag the ATM out of the store before putting it in the trunk.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.