Thieves steal ATM from Chicago South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves used a pickup truck to steal an ATM out of a gas station early Thursday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of S. South Chicago Avenue.

Chicago police said five men removed the security gate and front door of the station before entering and taking an ATM with an unknown amount of money inside. The burglars then entered a black SUV, possibly a GMC Denali, and fled southbound.

The store's owner said despite adding extra security measures, this is the second time his business has been hit.

"It happened in seconds. By the time police arrived, they were already gone with the ATMs, and they did all of this damage to the gas station, you know," he said.

The store's owner says this will set him back about five months' worth of profit.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives were investigating.