Burglars break into bar in Chicago's Rogers Park community

Burglars broke into a bar in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At 2:51 a.m., police were called for a burglary at Bruno's Lounge, at 6562 N. Sheridan Rd. close to the Loyola University Chicago Lake Shore Campus.

Officers found the front window if the bar had been damaged, and believe multiple burglars fled the scene in a vehicle with unspecified property, police said.

The burglars had left by the time police arrived.

A window at the bar was boarded up as of the 7 a.m. hour.

Bruno's Lounge, a "slashie" bar and liquor store, has been in business since 1956.

No one was in custody Thursday morning in connection with the burglary. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.