CPD issue alert of burglaries involving work vans, trucks on Northwest Side

CPD issues alert of 10 vehicle break-ins on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people living on the northwest side about a rash of car break-ins.

There have been ten break-ins involving work vans and trucks in the past week and a half.

Investigators say someone breaks a window to get inside the vehicle, then the thief grabs tools and construction equipment.

5200 block of West Foster Ave. between 12:00 am July 23, 2023, and 7:00 am July 24, 2023

5300 block of North Natchez Ave. on July 24, 2023, at 2:30 am

4900 block of North Neva Ave. between 8:30 pm July 25, 2023, and 8:00 am July 26, 2023

4600 block of North Melvina Ave. between 9:00 pm July 25, 2023, and 6:30 am July 26, 2023

6200 block of West Rosedale Ave. on July 26, 2023, at 4:45 am

4500 block of North Laporte Ave. on July 26, 2023, at 4:00 pm

3800 block of North Olcott Ave. between 10:00 pm July 27, 2023, and 5:30 am July 28, 2023

7500 block of West Irving Park Rd. between 9:00 pm July 27, 2023, and 8:00 am July 28, 2023

5500 block of North Mango Ave between 9:00 pm July 30, 2023, and 5:00 am July 31, 2023

5800 block of North Merrimac Ave. on July 31, 2023, at 7:38 pm

Police say if you can't park in a garage - make sure to park in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.