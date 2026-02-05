Watch CBS News
Burglaries target ATMs in Chicago's Wicker Park, River North communities

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Dylan Olsen, Desiree Evans

/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police on Thursday were investigating two attempted burglaries involving ATMs in two city neighborhoods in the early-morning hours.

The first incident happened at 3:47 a.m. at the bar Swig, at 1469 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park. Three people broke in and tried to take the ATM, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The burglars left empty-handed in a dark sport-utility vehicle headed northwest.

At 4:26 p.m., three burglars broke in through a glass door at X5 Cuts barbershop, at 672 N. Dearborn St.

The thieves tried to break into an ATM at the barbershop. It was not clear if they were successful, police said.

The thieves fled in a black sport-utility vehicle in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody in either incident Thursday afternoon.

