Burglar targets Chicago Southwest Side business overnight

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — An investigation is underway after someone broke into a business in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue.

Chicago police said a person approached on foot and damaged the business's front door, entered, and took property from within before fleeing in an unknown direction.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

The burglary comes a day after an ATM was stolen from a barbecue restaurant just blocks away in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue.

Area detectives were investigating. 

