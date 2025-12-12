Josh Giddey scores 26 points, Bulls beat Hornets 129-126 to snap 7-game losing streak

Josh Giddey had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, Zach Collins added 16 points off the bench and the Chicago Bulls erased a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 129-126 on Friday night and snap a seven-game losing streak.

Coby White had 20 points including two free throws to seal the game as all five Chicago starters finished in double figures in scoring.

Kon Knueppel had a career-high 33 points and nine assists for the Hornets, who have lost four of their last five. Miles Bridges added 32 points.

The Hornets had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left when Knueppel launched a 3-point attempt from the top of the key. Officials initially called Collins for a foul, but then overturned the call after watching the replay and awarded the Bulls the ball ruling that Collins had not made contact with Knueppel.

White was then fouled and made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left.

The Hornets led 61-51 at halftime behind 20 points from Bridges and 17 from Knueppel, as they combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Charlotte extended its lead to 13 in the third quarter before the Bulls battled back to take a 102-99 lead with 9 minutes on a breakaway and-one layup by Isaac Okoro. With 39.1 seconds remaining, Giddey drove and scored on a shot high off the glass to extend Chicago's lead to five.

The Bulls won despite the Hornets making 16 3s on 43.2% shooting. Chicago was just 10 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Josh Green played in his first game of the season for Charlotte after offseason shoulder surgery.

Chicago: Host the Pelicans on Sunday.

Charlotte: At Cleveland on Sunday.