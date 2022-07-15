Bulls top Hornets, hope to reach top of Summer League standings

LAS VEGAS (CBS) -- The Bulls are trying to move to the top of the standings in the Summer League.

They took on the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Thursday.

Marko Simonović was on the drive, with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and an impressive finish.

Everything also went Dalen Terry's way. He had 20 points and was two for two from the three-point line.

The Bulls built a 24-point lead at one point, and ultimately won 89-73.

They are now 3-1 in Vegas.