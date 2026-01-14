Vucevic's layup helps Bulls overcome Sensabaugh, Jazz for 128-126 win

Nikola Vucevic made a tiebreaking layup with 4 seconds remaining, and the Chicago Bulls overcame Brice Sensabaugh's career-high 43 points to beat the Utah Jazz 128-126 on Wednesday night.

Vucevic scored 35 points to lead the Bulls, who had five reserves finish in double figures. Isaac Okoro was the only other starter in double figures with 12 points for a Bulls team playing without Josh Giddey because of strained left hamstring.

Sensabaugh scored 21 in the first quarter, the most by a player off the bench in the period since play-by-play tracking for all four quarters began in 1996-97. He helped carry Utah in a game it played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen because of an illness.

The Jazz, who trailed by 12 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, rallied to tie it at 126 on Sensabaugh's layup with 28.5 seconds to go. Coby White then missed a 3-pointer for Chicago, but Okoro tracked it down and got it along the sideline to Tre Jones, who fired a pass to an open Vucevic under the basket.

Keyonte George, who sparked Utah's comeback with 15 points in the final period, missing a 3-pointer that would have won it.

George scored 25 points and Kyle Filipowski had 19 for the Jazz, who were coming off a surprising victory at Cleveland on Monday.

The game featured 26 ties and 17 lead changes in another close finish between the teams following Utah's 150-147 victory in two overtimes in the first meeting this season.

Up next

Jazz: Visit Dallas on Thursday to start a two-game series.

Bulls: Visit Brooklyn on Friday to begin a home-and-home series.