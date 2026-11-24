The Chicago Bulls are offering a new, free way for fans with visual impairments to experience games at the United Center.

The Bulls have launched OneCourt tablets, designed to provide fans with low or no vision a tactile broadcast.

The technology uses ball and player positional data and translates that into a real-time series of trackable vibrations on the surface of the tablet that allows visually impaired fans to follow the action.

In addition to the tablets, the United Center has a sensory room and provides sensory kits.

They've also expanded their open captioning during games.