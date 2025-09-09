Bulls, Josh Giddey agree to 4-year, $100 million contract extension

The Chicago Bulls have reached a deal on a four-year, $100 million contract extension with point guard Josh Giddey, according to national reports.

The team confirmed the deal in a press release without disclosing terms. The 4-year, $100 million agreement was first reported by ESPN and has been confirmed by The Athletic.

A restricted free agent, Giddey, 22, is coming off his best career season in 2024-25, after the Bulls acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Alex Caruso during the 2024 offseason.

Giddey averaged 14.6 points per game, while logging career highs in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.2), 3-pointers made (1.5), and blocks (0.6) per game, as well as a career-best 37.8% 3-point field goal percentage.

The 6-foot-8 point guard was one of eight players in NBA history to average at least 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Giddey joined the likes of Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic and Lula Doncic as the only members of that exclusive list.

He absolutely exploded after the All-Star break, nearly averaging a triple double per game, with 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game; along with 1.5 steals per game, a 50% field goal percentage, 45.7% 3-point field goal percentage, and .809 free-throw percentage after the All-Star break.

All told, Giddey had seven triple-doubles last season, the second most in a season in Bulls history, behind Michael Jordan's 15 triple-doubles in 1988-89. He was also only the second Bulls player to average at least 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in a single season, joining Jordan.

He was the first NBA player with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and 8 steals in a game in a March matchup against the Lakers.

He had two games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, making him one of two NBA guards last season with as many games, alongside Knicks guard Josh Hart. Giddey also was the only NBA guard last year to have multiple games (3) with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Giddey was drafted No. 6 overall by the Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft, and became the youngest player in NBA history to score a triple-double when he had 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds at the age of 19 years and 84 days old as a rookie in January 2022 against the Dallas Mavericks.