Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first-ever Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend on Chicago's West Side. 

Parking Lot C, across the street from the United Center, will be filled with over 40 courts for a 3-on-3 tournament and basketball clinics.

The fest will take place over Labor Day Weekend from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. 

"It's a Chicago street festival meets the Chicago Bulls brand," Bulls Vice President of Marketing Dan Moriarty said. 

There will also be a concert stage, featuring performances from Chicago-native artists, Da Brat and G Herbo. Along with a food truck alley on Madison Street.

You can also enjoy a full immersive art exhibit inside the north atrium. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:30 AM

