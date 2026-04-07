Bulls end 7-game skid in first game since front-office shake-up, pounding NBA-worst Wizards 129-98

Rob Dillingham scored a career-high 26 points and the Chicago Bulls ended a seven-game skid, pounding the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 129-98 on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game set.

In the first game since they fired their top two basketball executives, the Bulls were in firm control by the end of the first quarter, leading 38-18 against a Washington team that's seeking to maximize its odds of landing a top draft pick.

Chicago extended its lead to 66-37 by halftime and 100-63 by the end of the third against a Wizards team that appeared disinterested on defense. Patrick Williams added a season-high 20 points and Tre Jones had 20 points and nine assists for the Bulls, who play at Washington again on Thursday night.

The Bulls were 23-22 on Jan. 24 but have collapsed since, losing 27 of 34. Chicago made the playoffs just once in six seasons under executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, both of whom were fired Monday. On Tuesday, CEO Michael Reinsdorf said he wanted coach Billy Donovan to return next season.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 19 points for the Wizards, who have lost seven straight and 23 of 24. Washington started two players on two-way contracts, Juju Reese and Leaky Black, along with veteran Anthony Gill, who has long been one of the last options off the Wizards' bench but has seen regular playing time lately with the roster depleted by injuries.

Reese had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Sharife Cooper also scored 17.

Up next

The Bulls go for a sweep of their three games against the Wizards this season.