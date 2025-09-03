Watch CBS News
2 bullets found in classroom at Joliet Central High School

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Two bullets were found inside a classroom Wednesday morning at Joliet Central High School in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

In a post on Facebook, Joliet Central officials said students discovered two 9mm bullets on the floor of their classroom around 9:10 a.m.

The students turned the bullets in to their teacher, the school contacted Joliet police.

Students at the school were not allowed to leave their classrooms, and police searched the belongings of every student in the classroom where the bullets were found.

Police found no weapons or other dangerous items, and officials determined there was no threat to the safety or security of students and staff at the school.

Students and staff have since resumed their normal class schedules.

