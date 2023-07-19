First Alert Weather: Typical July weather with building heat, humidity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will be another quiet day with sunshine and warmer conditions in the middle 80s but 70s near the lake.

CBS News Chicago

It'll become muggy tonight with mainly clear skies, a shower or two may drift this way by daybreak Thursday. Storms by Thursday will have the potential to feature strong with gusty winds.

Once the storm threat clears, our weather pattern turns calm again and cooler with Friday and Saturday highs in the lower 80s.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER LAKESIDEHIGH: 86

TONIGHT: SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR TWO BY DAYBREAK LOW: 68

TOMORROW: CLOUDS & SUNSHINE, CHANCE FEW STORMS HIGH: 87