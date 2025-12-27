Bucks snap Bulls' 5-game winning streak 112-103

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points in his return from an eight-game absence, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Chicago Bulls' five-game winning streak with a 112-103 victory on Saturday night.

The two-time MVP, who had been sidelined by a right calf strain, added eight rebounds in his first game since Dec. 3. He played 25 minutes, which, as coach Doc Rivers said before the game, the forward would have his minutes restricted.

Ryan Rollins scored 20 points, and Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which had dropped six of eight.

Up 95-94 with about five minutes to play, Milwaukee got 3-pointers from Rollins and AJ Green during an 8-0 run that gave it some breathing room. The Bulls never got closer than three the rest of the night.

Nikola Vucevic and Coby White each scored 16 points, and Josh Giddey added 13 for Chicago.

Players from both teams were jawing at each other after the final buzzer sounded, presumably because the Bulls did not like the Bucks' final breakaway pass to Antetokounmpo, but things never escalated, and everyone left the floor.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the first half to help the Bucks take a 54-50 lead to intermission. Milwaukee is 9-8 with him in the lineup and 3-11 without him.

Up next

Bucks: Visit Charlotte on Monday night.

Bulls: Host Minnesota on Monday night.