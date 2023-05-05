Fans camping out for wristbands to see BTS' Suga perform at Allstate Arena

Fans camp out in hopes of seeing BTS' Suga at Allstate Arena

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fans of the popular K-pop group BTS are hoping for a dynamite night to see one of the band's stars on his first solo tour.

Video from overnight shows fans camping out for wristbands to see Suga at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Some fans say they've been camped out for days - even coming as early as Sunday.

They were excited to explain why it's all worth it.

"He is the guy. And he is just doing his own tour – they're on a break like as a group, he has a couple albums of his own," one fan said.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to a couple of fans who waited in a long line since Friday morning, but it wasn't for the wristbands.

"Some people been here since last night, 8:30 p.m., but we got here at 5 a.m. This is only merchandise and that's it," they said.

Suga, also known as Agust D will be performing Friday and Saturday at the arena.