Brutus, Naperville shelter dog, to begin training in search and rescue operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A dog that was first brought to the Naperville Area Humane Society will now begin training as a search and rescue dog.

The NAHS said the dug, Brutus, has been accepted into the Search Dog Foundation program. The California-based nonprofit trains shelter dogs in search and rescue work.

Naperville Area Humane Society

"Brutus is confident, outgoing, resilient, and smart. I believe this is the best placement for him," JoAnne Schaeffer, trainer at said in a news release NAHS. " We passed a phone interview and then submitted eight videos of Brutus doing various tasks. Within a few days he was accepted!"

Brutus was brought to the NAHS as a stray from Southern Illinois, and the staff at the organization have been working to give him a second chance.

"Since my passion is training with high drive working/sporting dogs, I spent more time with Brutus. I thought he would be a good candidate for this program." Schaeffer said in the release.