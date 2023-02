CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Boss is coming back to Chicago.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to Wrigley Field on Wednesday, August 9. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00.

Springsteen last played the Friendly Confines in September of 2012. His current world tour began this month in Florida.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to a city near you! Register now for Verified Fan at https://t.co/7Cjl5Osbsm for your chance to buy tickets. Registration will close this Sunday, Feb 19 at 11:59pm ET. For more information visit https://t.co/YahXTKfNlt#2023Tour pic.twitter.com/1uYNo5XzNX — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 14, 2023