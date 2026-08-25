Brown Sugar Bakery in Greater Grand Crossing hit by 2nd smash-and-grab burglary in a month, owner says

A popular bakery on Chicago's South Side is cleaning up after the second smash-and-grab in a month.

The owners of Brown Sugar Bakery in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood wrote on social media that they are "devastated" that the bakery was broken into again.

Chicago police said shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, four males broke the front window of the bakery in the 300-block of E. 75th Street, took a cash register and sped off westbound on 75th in a gray sedan.

No one is currently in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

In their social media post, owner Stephanie Hart aid the storefront glass was shattered and parts of the store's Point of Sale system were stolen but did not have any cash in them.

"It's heartbreaking to face this repeated setback, but we remain resilient," she wrote. "Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we work to clean up, restore the shop, and continue serving you."

She also thanked the community member who alerted police to the break-in, and police for their quick response. She told CBS News Chicago the arriving officers actually scared off the burglars.

Hart said that within hours repair crews had come to fix the glass, and neighbors stopped by to offer comfort and hugs. She said she's trying to stayed focused on the positives.