Brown Skin Coffee seeks to build neighborly relationships in Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Black-owned business is pouring back into the Gary, Indiana, community.

Brown Skin Coffee founder Shana Tate opened the shop in Gary earlier this month, with coffee, tea, and wine on the menu.

There are a few sandwiches and pastries too, but more importantly Tate says she wants you to come in and stay a while.

It's all about building up the community and neighborly relationships.

"For our culture, we don't have a spot," she said. "I mean, there's clubs, and all that stuff, but we don't have a spot for relaxation. Just being able to provide that space is so important."

It's not just about the drinks and snacks. Brown Skin Coffee also opens up its doors to host everything from wine tastings to Father's Day celebrations.