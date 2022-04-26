Brothers charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French make court appearance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The brothers charged in the shooting death of Chicago officer Ella French made a court appearance this morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Eric Morgan is facing weapons charges for his role in French's death, and injuring her partner Carlos Yanez, Jr.

Prosecutors said he was with his brother, Emonte, who fatally shot French and left Yanez, Jr. critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood last August.

Emonte is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Eric Morgan's next court appearance was set for June 28.