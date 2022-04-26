Watch CBS News

Brothers charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French make court appearance

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Brothers charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French make court appearance 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The brothers charged in the shooting death of Chicago officer Ella French made a court appearance this morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Eric Morgan is facing weapons charges for his role in French's death, and injuring her partner  Carlos Yanez, Jr.

Prosecutors said he was with his brother, Emonte, who fatally shot French and left Yanez, Jr. critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood last August.

Emonte is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Eric Morgan's next court appearance was set for June 28.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.