Brookfield Zoo, Teamsters Local 727 union reach tentative agreement to end strike

Brookfield Zoo has reached a tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 727 to end a strike by about 100 staff workers, officials said Wednesday morning.

The union, which represents animal care specialists, patrol officers, custodians, groundskeepers, patrol officers, aides and seasonal workers, said the zoo's last contract offer would have taken away their health care plan without providing a comparable alternative.

About 100 staff workers went on strike, which lasted three days. Wednesday morning, the two groups announced they have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year collective bargaining agreement, which the zoo said includes a 20% wage increase over the course of the contract and an agreement that the zoo will continue to ensure healthcare plans through increase contribution.

The agreement also includes enhancements to staffing for the animal care and facilities teams in addition to three new positions already posted.

The union will now vote to approve the agreement and when it is finalized, the striking workers will return to the job.

Zoo operations have continued as normal.