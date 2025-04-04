Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes spring babies you can visit this summer

The Brookfield Zoo is having a springtime baby boom.

All the newborns, many of which are endangered species, will soon be on display for guests to see.

A pair of Humboldt penguin chicks hatched at the end of January and will be in their habitat penguins in June. Humboldt penguins are listed as "vulnerable" on the list of threatened species, and Brookfield Zoo Chicago has led conservation efforts for nearly 20 years.

A female Nyala antelope calf was born at the end of February and will be on display in May.

A new joey, a western grey kangaroo baby, was also welcomed to the zoo. The joey is still in its mother's pouch. You can see the new joey in the Australia display later this summer.

The zoo is also welcoming new Lake Titicaca frogs, Saffron finches and Silver-Beaked tanagers.