Brookfield Zoo spring events include Mother's Day brunch, after hours cocktail night

Brookfield Zoo released its full lineup of spring events Tuesday, including its first ever Spring Fest, an Easter-themed Brunch with the Bunny, and several after-hours events for visitors over 21.

Spring Fest will be held on April 12 and 13, a fun-filled family friendly weekend with live performances, and art fair with goods from local artists and nature-inspired crafts, a birding tour and the launch of the zoo's new official partnership with the Original Rainbow Cone.

On April 19 and 20 the zoo will host Brunch with the Bunny, with kids' crafts, an egg-centric buffet and access to explore zoo grounds. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

On May 10, the zoo is launcing a new after-hours event series known as Zoo Uncorked starting with "Flocktails & Feathers." Guests will enjoy themed cocktails and mocktails along with food, animal chats and live music. Individual event tickets will be available, as well as a three-event ticket that includes admission to "Tequila & Tails" on June 14 and "Wines & Vines" on August 23.

The zoo will also host a Mother's Day brunch that includes live music, a gourmet buffet and bottomless mimosas for guests 21 and over. Reservations must be made in advance.

The annual Whirl Gala black tie fundraiser will be held on April 26, and the Partnership for Pollinators will be held on May 3, National Start Seeing Monarchs Day for the protection of Monarch butterflies.

More information on events, visiting Brookfield Zoo and year-round programs can be found on their website.